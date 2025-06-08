In Germany, a car drove into a crowd of people: among the victims are the driver's wife and daughter

In the German city of Passau, a car drove into a group of people. As a result of the incident, at least five people were injured, including the 38-year-old wife of the driver and his 5-year-old daughter. Currently, all the victims are being treated in the hospital, UNN reports with reference to N-TV.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers do not exclude the possibility that the man deliberately drove into the crowd. The police are currently considering the personal motive of the driver, who was likely to be in a state of passion.

The 48-year-old Iraqi has been arrested. According to the police, ... the investigation revealed signs that the main cause of the incident could have been a custody dispute - the article says.

It is also indicated that the incident involving the Mercedes car occurred at about 15:30.

On February 13, in the center of Munich, a car drove into a crowd of participants in the "Verdi" trade union strike, 28 people were injured. The driver - a 24-year-old Afghan - was detained, the authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack. A woman and a child later died in the hospital.

In March, in the center of Mannheim in southwestern Germany, a car crashed into people. One person died.

