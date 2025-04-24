$41.670.15
The European Commission proposes new rules to improve road safety

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2786 views

The European Commission has initiated a revision of EU road safety rules, which should help save thousands of lives by 2050. It also proposes technical inspection of electric vehicles and emission checks.

The European Commission proposes new rules to improve road safety

The European Commission has initiated a revision of European Union legislation on road safety and vehicle registration to improve road safety and step up the fight for clean air. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

The EU is firmly committed to reducing the number of road deaths and serious injuries by 50% by 2030. Today's initiative marks a major step forward in making our roads safer, our air cleaner and making life easier for citizens," said EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas.

— said EU Commissioner for Transport Apostolos Tsitsikostas.

Details

Brussels hopes that stricter safety rules will help save approximately 7,000 lives and prevent nearly 65,000 serious injuries by 2050.

The proposal envisages the introduction of technical inspections for electric vehicles, taking into account the increasing number of battery-powered vehicles on European roads.

Vehicles that heavily pollute the environment, including damaged ones, will be detected using new emission testing methods.

Cross-border movement within the bloc should be simplified by exchanging electronic vehicle registration and periodic certified car testing through a common platform. The European Commission also hopes to establish a common access for EU member states to odometer readings stored in national databases.

Passenger cars and vans over 10 years old are subject to annual technical inspection. Currently, in Germany, vehicles must undergo technical inspection every two years, regardless of their age, while in many other EU countries, older cars must undergo technical inspection annually.

Before the new rules come into force, they still have to be approved by the European Parliament and the member states of the European Union.

Recall

In the first three months of the year, Ukraine recorded 4825 road accidents with fatalities and injuries. The most common cause of fatalities is speeding.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

