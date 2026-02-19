Canlaon volcano erupts in the Philippines - plume of smoke rises 2000 meters

Photo: wiki/Kanlaon

On Thursday, February 19, a moderate eruption of the Kanlaon volcano occurred on the Philippine island of Negros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website newsinfo.inquirer.net.

Details

According to Philippine media and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the eruption occurred in the crater at the summit of Mount Kanlaon and lasted a total of two minutes.

The eruption from the crater reached over 2000 meters in height, with plumes of smoke heading southwest.

In this regard, Alert Level 2 remains elevated over Kanlaon Volcano, and entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited.

The Philippine Office of Civil Defense warned the public about pyroclastic flows and ashfall caused by the eruption, moving in a southwest direction.

Additionally

Negros is a medium-sized island in the Philippine archipelago. The island is over 180 km long. Its area is 13,074 km².

It is bordered by the Visayan and Sibuyan Seas to the north and the Sulu Sea to the south. The island has a mountainous surface. The highest point is Mount Kanlaon, located at an elevation of 2,460 meters above sea level.

There are three hot springs on the slopes of the volcano: Mambukal Hot Springs to the northwest, Bucalan Hot Springs, and Bungol Hot Springs. The nearby volcanoes, Silay and Mandalagan, are located north of Kanlaon.

Recall

In late December 2025, Mount Etna became active on the Italian island of Sicily. Some volcanic ash fell on Taormina and the ski resort of Piano Provenzana.

Volcanologists recorded a series of explosions in the Bocca Nuova crater. Hot rock fragments rose several tens of meters above the crater rim.