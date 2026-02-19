Canlaon volcano erupts in the Philippines - plume of smoke rises 2000 meters

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 3490 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 5882 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 5992 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 14222 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 13636 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 23613 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 23979 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24409 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23574 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18145 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
72%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 16663 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 20454 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 15003 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 9882 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 5712 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 5928 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 14227 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 23616 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 20576 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 39544 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Jeffrey Epstein
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 10039 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 15118 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 22748 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 30765 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 31861 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
YouTube

Canlaon volcano erupts in the Philippines - plume of smoke rises 2000 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A moderate eruption of the Canlaon volcano occurred on the Philippine island of Negros, lasting two minutes. A plume of smoke rose over 2000 meters, leading to an elevated alert level.

Canlaon volcano erupts in the Philippines - plume of smoke rises 2000 meters
Photo: wiki/Kanlaon

On Thursday, February 19, a moderate eruption of the Kanlaon volcano occurred on the Philippine island of Negros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website newsinfo.inquirer.net.

Details

According to Philippine media and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the eruption occurred in the crater at the summit of Mount Kanlaon and lasted a total of two minutes.

The eruption from the crater reached over 2000 meters in height, with plumes of smoke heading southwest.

In this regard, Alert Level 2 remains elevated over Kanlaon Volcano, and entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited.

The Philippine Office of Civil Defense warned the public about pyroclastic flows and ashfall caused by the eruption, moving in a southwest direction.

Additionally

Negros is a medium-sized island in the Philippine archipelago. The island is over 180 km long. Its area is 13,074 km².

It is bordered by the Visayan and Sibuyan Seas to the north and the Sulu Sea to the south. The island has a mountainous surface. The highest point is Mount Kanlaon, located at an elevation of 2,460 meters above sea level.

There are three hot springs on the slopes of the volcano: Mambukal Hot Springs to the northwest, Bucalan Hot Springs, and Bungol Hot Springs. The nearby volcanoes, Silay and Mandalagan, are located north of Kanlaon.

Recall

In late December 2025, Mount Etna became active on the Italian island of Sicily. Some volcanic ash fell on Taormina and the ski resort of Piano Provenzana.

Volcanologists recorded a series of explosions in the Bocca Nuova crater. Hot rock fragments rose several tens of meters above the crater rim.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Volcanic eruption
Sicily
Philippines
Italy