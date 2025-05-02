The G7 summit will take place in Canada on June 15-17.

Canada is taking over the presidency of the Group of Seven on the 50th anniversary of the G7 summit. Accordingly, the meetings of the bloc leaders will be held on the territory of this country. The summit, scheduled for June 15-17, will be held in the western province of Canada - Alberta. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summit website.

Details

The 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta.

The summit will discuss international peace and security, global economic stability and growth, and digital transition.

This year will give Canada the opportunity to demonstrate its leadership and promote meaningful dialogue, collective action and innovative solutions for the benefit of all nations. Today's global challenges and opportunities require us to work together to find common solutions – the statement reads.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Karni invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit, which Canada will host this summer.