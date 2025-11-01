Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Bloomberg

Canada plans to transfer a Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine if it wins a lawsuit for the official seizure of the aircraft. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that the country's government has filed a lawsuit to confiscate the Russian-registered An-124 aircraft, which has been grounded at Toronto International Airport since February 2022. The liner belongs to the Volga-Dnepr group, which Canada has sanctioned.

The Antonov aircraft is a powerful symbol of accountability. Those who facilitate Russia's war will face consequences, and Ukraine will not be left to rebuild alone - said Anand.

The publication adds that the An-124 is one of the largest cargo planes in the world, and Canadian officials previously warned that Russia could use it to deliver military materials to facilitate its war against Ukraine.

Recall

Canada is accelerating the payment of the last tranche of its $70 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This funding is part of nearly $22 billion in aid the country has provided to Kyiv.

Canada canceled contract for transfer of repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine