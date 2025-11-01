$42.080.01
October 31, 08:50 PM
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1922 views

Canada has filed a lawsuit to confiscate a Russian An-124 aircraft, which has been at Toronto airport since February 2022. If the court proceedings are successfully completed, the aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine.

Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Bloomberg

Canada plans to transfer a Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine if it wins a lawsuit for the official seizure of the aircraft. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that the country's government has filed a lawsuit to confiscate the Russian-registered An-124 aircraft, which has been grounded at Toronto International Airport since February 2022. The liner belongs to the Volga-Dnepr group, which Canada has sanctioned.

The Antonov aircraft is a powerful symbol of accountability. Those who facilitate Russia's war will face consequences, and Ukraine will not be left to rebuild alone

- said Anand.

The publication adds that the An-124 is one of the largest cargo planes in the world, and Canadian officials previously warned that Russia could use it to deliver military materials to facilitate its war against Ukraine.

Recall

Canada is accelerating the payment of the last tranche of its $70 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This funding is part of nearly $22 billion in aid the country has provided to Kyiv.

Canada canceled contract for transfer of repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine22.10.25, 12:25 • 7005 views

