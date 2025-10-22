Canada canceled contract for transfer of repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine

Canada has canceled a plan to transfer repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine and terminated a previous contract with the customer. This was stated by Defense Minister David McGuinty, reports CBC, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Canadian Department of National Defense transferred 25 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Armatec Survivability in Dorchester, Ontario, near London, almost two years ago for their restoration.

This now-canceled project was initiated by the Ministry of Defense as Canada sought ways to supply weapons and equipment to Ukraine to repel Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) — a state-owned entity that mediates military contracts — was tasked with finalizing the details of the contract, which was estimated to be worth up to $250 million. The plan was listed in the federal agency's quarterly report until this summer, when it mysteriously disappeared.

A decision has now been made to cancel the contract with this company. I cannot discuss the merits of the case further. We will see how this develops in terms of relations with the department and the contractor. - said Defense Minister David McGuinty.

Recall

In September, Canada announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 2 billion Canadian dollars. By the end of 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 50 ACSV Super Bison armored personnel carriers and other military equipment.