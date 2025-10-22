$41.740.01
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underway
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Canada canceled contract for transfer of repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4248 views

Canada has terminated its contract with Armatec Survivability to repair 25 decommissioned armored personnel carriers for Ukraine. Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed the cancellation of the contract, which was estimated to be worth up to $250 million.

Canada canceled contract for transfer of repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine

Canada has canceled a plan to transfer repaired armored vehicles to Ukraine and terminated a previous contract with the customer. This was stated by Defense Minister David McGuinty, reports CBC, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Canadian Department of National Defense transferred 25 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Armatec Survivability in Dorchester, Ontario, near London, almost two years ago for their restoration.

This now-canceled project was initiated by the Ministry of Defense as Canada sought ways to supply weapons and equipment to Ukraine to repel Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) — a state-owned entity that mediates military contracts — was tasked with finalizing the details of the contract, which was estimated to be worth up to $250 million. The plan was listed in the federal agency's quarterly report until this summer, when it mysteriously disappeared.

A decision has now been made to cancel the contract with this company. I cannot discuss the merits of the case further. We will see how this develops in terms of relations with the department and the contractor.

- said Defense Minister David McGuinty.

Recall

In September, Canada announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 2 billion Canadian dollars. By the end of 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 50 ACSV Super Bison armored personnel carriers and other military equipment.

Olga Rozgon

