Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

On Thursday, May 15, rain is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that today's calm, albeit cool weather is quite comfortable compared to what we expect tomorrow.

A cyclone with its center over Lithuania will cause a drop in atmospheric pressure, increased gusts of wind in the Carpathians, during the day in Ukraine, except for the northwest and southeast up to 15-22 m/s, in the western and northern regions rain (heavy rain in the Carpathians during the day, in some places with wet snow) - the message says.

The Hydrometeorological Center specifies that light rains will not occur everywhere in the rest of the territory, and they are unlikely in the south.

"The southwest wind will bring warmer air, only in the western regions it will get colder during the day. Temperature at night 5-10°, during the day 14-19°, in most western regions 8-13°; in the Carpathians during the day 1-6° above zero", - forecasters predict.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Thursday, rain is possible. Temperature 16-18°.

