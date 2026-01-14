Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor prices for medicines. In case of violations in markups, there will be a reaction in the form of a fine for the respective business entities. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko noted, a list of medicines will be determined for this purpose, for which the Ministry of Health, together with the State Medical Service, will constantly monitor prices in pharmacies. Weekly reports will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Medicines must be accessible to everyone, especially in conditions of cold in homes due to shelling of the energy system and severe frosts - the post says.

Recall

At the end of 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a mechanism for mixed financing of innovative medicine procurement, allowing regional health departments and hospitals to join.