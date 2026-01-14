Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 2744 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 5944 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 8070 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 11610 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 37427 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 36872 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33213 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34406 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53846 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28745 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.5m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 22526 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 12777 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 17545 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 11690 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 5276 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 17561 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 37419 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53840 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 45100 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 77581 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19396 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54300 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47416 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52289 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53756 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to control drug prices. Fines are provided for markup violations, and reports will be submitted weekly.

Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor prices for medicines. In case of violations in markups, there will be a reaction in the form of a fine for the respective business entities. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko noted, a list of medicines will be determined for this purpose, for which the Ministry of Health, together with the State Medical Service, will constantly monitor prices in pharmacies. Weekly reports will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Medicines must be accessible to everyone, especially in conditions of cold in homes due to shelling of the energy system and severe frosts

- the post says.

Recall

At the end of 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a mechanism for mixed financing of innovative medicine procurement, allowing regional health departments and hospitals to join.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyHealth
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Pharmacy
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko