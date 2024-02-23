Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 6.2 billion for six regions for reconstruction - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 6.2 billion for Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions to restore and financially enable them to fulfill their obligations to people. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

We are allocating another UAH 6.2 billion in subventions to the local level. For 6 regional budgets and 430 community budgets. The funds will be allocated to Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions - Shmyhal said.

He added that the funds are directed to those communities that need it most "in terms of their recovery and financial capacity to fulfill their obligations to people.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to index pensions starting March 1. Pensions will be increased by almost 8%.