BYD unveiled the flagship Atto 8 with "breakthrough" fast charging, but there is a catch

The new BYD Atto 8 electric vehicle from Chinese automaker BYD debuted in Europe with a 115 kWh Blade battery, impressive WLTP-range figures, and nine-minute fast charging under certain conditions. UNN reports this, citing Motor1.com.

Details

At the Paris Motor Show, BYD presented a figure that most electric-vehicle manufacturers would not dare to claim: nine minutes. According to the automaker, that is how long the new Atto 8 needs to charge from an almost depleted battery to full, provided it is connected to the right charger.

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The Atto 8 is BYD's first seven-seat electric flagship for Europe, built around a second-generation 115 kWh Blade battery. It will appear in European showrooms in the first quarter of 2027, and its specifications are just as impressive as its claimed charging figures, the publication notes.

BYD's largest and most expensive crossover in Europe

BYD unveiled the Atto 8—the brand's largest and most expensive crossover (SUV) in the region—on October 12. The crossover is approximately 5 meters long, about 2 meters wide, and approximately 1.8 meters high, placing it among the largest three-row crossovers sold in Europe.

Inside, BYD has installed a panoramic glass roof measuring approximately 2.4 square meters and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen—technologies that have become standard in flagship SUVs. BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li called the model confirmation of the brand's broader ambitions, describing the Atto 8 as an "ideal example" of bringing intelligent technologies into reality.

The seven-seat layout places the Atto 8 in Europe's crowded three-row electric-vehicle segment, including the Skoda Peaq. BYD is betting that battery size and charging speed, rather than seating-layout flexibility alone, will be what distinguishes its flagship model from competitors.

A common mistake among buyers of any three-row electric vehicle is assuming that seven seats mean seven adults can sit comfortably on a long journey. The third row in vehicles of this size is generally best suited to children or short trips, regardless of the brand, the publication writes.

What configurations are available

BYD offers the Atto 8 in two configurations. The rear-wheel-drive Design version develops 455 horsepower, accelerates to 100 km/h in approximately 5.8 seconds, and has a claimed WLTP range of 640 km.

The all-wheel-drive Excellence version sacrifices some range for speed. Its two electric motors produce a combined 764 hp and approximately 774 Nm of torque. BYD claims that acceleration to 100 km/h takes just 4.6 seconds, more than three seconds faster than the rear-wheel-drive model, although the claimed WLTP range falls to 500 km.

Fast charging, but there's a catch

The main feature is fast charging. BYD claims that the Atto 8 can charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. Li called this "the breakthrough in electric vehicles that everyone has been waiting for," comparing the charging speed to refueling a gasoline tank.

These figures come with conditions that BYD "does not put in the headline." Achieving the nine-minute result requires a second-generation Blade battery paired with special BYD Flash chargers capable of delivering up to 1,500 kilowatts.

When connected to a fast-charging station operated by a third-party provider, the Atto 8's charging power will be limited by that network's capabilities. This distinction matters because BYD plans to install only 3,000 Flash stations across Europe by the end of 2027.

Cold weather also changes the situation. At temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius, BYD says charging from 10% to 97% takes 12 minutes, which is three minutes longer than claimed by the manufacturer.

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