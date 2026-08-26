BYD’s budget electric hatchback will get a "big brother"

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 692 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 2966 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 6492 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 16494 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 23162 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 19947 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 16460 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 12439 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 40486 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
August 25, 06:20 PM • 65560 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diploma
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
3.1m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 23807 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk again – monitorsPhotoVideoAugust 25, 11:25 PM • 17853 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 18564 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 13319 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 8936 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 692 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 6492 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 4694 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 9422 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 65560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Iryna Terekh
Bloggers
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
France
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 13543 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 18797 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 24060 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 64389 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 64622 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
Technology
The Washington Post
ATACMS

BYD’s budget electric hatchback will get a "big brother"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

BYD will launch the Great Seagull by the end of 2026. The hatchback will get a 95-kilowatt motor and a larger body, but its price has not yet been announced.

BYD’s budget electric hatchback will get a "big brother"

Chinese automaker BYD is preparing to launch a new electric hatchback that will sit between the Dolphin and Seagull (Dolphin Surf) in terms of size, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Seagull, which BYD sells outside China as the Dolphin Surf and Dolphin Mini, is among the world's most popular electric vehicles.

In the first half of 2026, the BYD Seagull (Dolphin Mini/Dolphin Surf) ranked sixth in global electric vehicle sales.

In China, its price starts at just 69,900 yuan, or around $10,000. It was reported that BYD was preparing to release an updated version after Zhang Zhuo, head of BYD's Ocean series sales division, first unveiled the new Seagull last month.

The caption read: "As its silhouette gradually emerges from the shadows, the promise of growing up is about to be fulfilled. #BYDSseagull#".

Although no other details about the new version were disclosed, it is now reportedly known that it will officially be called the Great Seagull when it reaches the market.

Zhou unveiled the name at the Chengdu Auto Show, confirming that the Great Seagull will go on sale by the end of 2026.

The new variant also appeared in a batch of new energy vehicles approved for sale by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) last month, revealing several key details.

According to the documents, the Great Seagull is 4,205 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,570 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. For comparison, BYD's current Seagull is just 3,780 mm long.

The larger model will also be equipped with a more powerful 95 kW (127 hp) electric motor, compared with the 55 kW (75 hp) offered by the current Seagull.

BYD has not yet disclosed the battery specifications or pricing, but the Great Seagull is expected to be equipped with the new Blade Battery 2.0 and fast-charging technology. A preview also showed the new Seagull model with a lidar unit on the roof, suggesting that it will offer more advanced safety and convenience features.

The 2026 Seagull is available with two battery pack options: 30.08 kWh and 38.88 kWh. The former provides a CLTC range of up to 305 km, while the latter offers up to 405 km.

Since prices for the current version start at 69,900 yuan ($10,000), the Great Seagull is expected to cost slightly more.

As for the interior, the publication writes, the cabin features BYD's new design, with a floating central infotainment screen and an updated center console.

The new Great Seagull follows BYD's new naming scheme, coming after the flagship Great Tang SUV and Great Han sedan. 

BYD expands Yangwang U8L lineup with new flagship SUV07.08.26, 09:25 • 5150 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Technology
China