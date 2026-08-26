BYD’s budget electric hatchback will get a "big brother"

Chinese automaker BYD is preparing to launch a new electric hatchback that will sit between the Dolphin and Seagull (Dolphin Surf) in terms of size, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Seagull, which BYD sells outside China as the Dolphin Surf and Dolphin Mini, is among the world's most popular electric vehicles.

In the first half of 2026, the BYD Seagull (Dolphin Mini/Dolphin Surf) ranked sixth in global electric vehicle sales.

In China, its price starts at just 69,900 yuan, or around $10,000. It was reported that BYD was preparing to release an updated version after Zhang Zhuo, head of BYD's Ocean series sales division, first unveiled the new Seagull last month.

The caption read: "As its silhouette gradually emerges from the shadows, the promise of growing up is about to be fulfilled. #BYDSseagull#".

Although no other details about the new version were disclosed, it is now reportedly known that it will officially be called the Great Seagull when it reaches the market.

Zhou unveiled the name at the Chengdu Auto Show, confirming that the Great Seagull will go on sale by the end of 2026.

The new variant also appeared in a batch of new energy vehicles approved for sale by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) last month, revealing several key details.

According to the documents, the Great Seagull is 4,205 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,570 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. For comparison, BYD's current Seagull is just 3,780 mm long.

The larger model will also be equipped with a more powerful 95 kW (127 hp) electric motor, compared with the 55 kW (75 hp) offered by the current Seagull.

BYD has not yet disclosed the battery specifications or pricing, but the Great Seagull is expected to be equipped with the new Blade Battery 2.0 and fast-charging technology. A preview also showed the new Seagull model with a lidar unit on the roof, suggesting that it will offer more advanced safety and convenience features.

The 2026 Seagull is available with two battery pack options: 30.08 kWh and 38.88 kWh. The former provides a CLTC range of up to 305 km, while the latter offers up to 405 km.

Since prices for the current version start at 69,900 yuan ($10,000), the Great Seagull is expected to cost slightly more.

As for the interior, the publication writes, the cabin features BYD's new design, with a floating central infotainment screen and an updated center console.

The new Great Seagull follows BYD's new naming scheme, coming after the flagship Great Tang SUV and Great Han sedan.

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