Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieres

From October 12 to 18, 2026, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles will once again transform Paris into the world capital of the automotive industry. The Mondial de l'Auto-2026 Paris Motor Show will take place next week. At this 91st edition, the celebration of passion for automobiles takes on an entirely new dimension, bringing together even more automakers, even more entertainment, even more exhibitions, and even more spectacular moments for all visitors, UNN writes.

Mondial de l'Auto Paris Motor Show: press day

The 2026 Paris Motor Show will begin on Monday, October 12, and run through Sunday, October 18. The first day is reserved exclusively for accredited press, industry insiders, and manufacturers' official presentations, while from October 13 the motor show will be open to the press.

Paris Motor Show: premieres of the revived Citroën 2CV, Lancia Gamma, and Opel Corsa GSE

On Sunday, October 11, Citroën plans to unveil the new legendary Citroën 2CV on the eve of the Paris Motor Show.

The Citroën 2CV, popularly known as the "two horsepower," was produced from 1949 to 1990

The original Citroën 2CV debuted at the 1948 Paris Motor Show, although the technical brief for its creation had been submitted back in the 1930s. This "umbrella on wheels," also known as the "Tin Snail," was designed to carry two farmers, a 50-kilogram (110-pound) sack of potatoes, or a basket of eggs across a plowed field at 60 km/h (37 mph) without breaking a single shell.

Throughout its remarkable 42-year production run, the iconic model, named after the two horsepower of its engine, underwent many gradual updates but retained its signature shape and unique interconnected suspension. By the time the last example left the factory in 1990, Citroën had produced 5.1 million units worldwide.

Citroën has not disclosed information about the concept's technical specifications, apart from confirming a fully electric powertrain. The new 2CV is expected to be built on a dedicated platform designed in accordance with the European Union's forthcoming regulations on affordable electric vehicles.

At the beginning of this year, Citroen CEO Xavier Chardon said that the price of the production model should be less than 15,000 euros. This will make it the most affordable Citroen car.

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Italy will unveil the new Lancia Gamma, which will be presented in three versions at once.

Among them, the electric HF Integrale with 375 hp will attract the most attention and become the flagship of the model range. Following its successful presentation in Italy, the Lancia Gamma will appear for the first time at the international motor show in Paris. This crossover belongs to the C-segment and has a sloping body that emphasizes its dynamic character.

The Gamma is offered in various configurations: the hybrid LX version has an output of 145 hp, while the electric LX version provides an environmentally friendly alternative. The most powerful is the HF Integrale, equipped with two electric motors. This provides all-wheel drive, making the model appealing to fans of sporty driving.

In addition to the Gamma, Lancia will present other models at its stand. These include the electric Ypsilon HF hatchback with a 280-hp motor, as well as the Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale rally version, which has already won in WRC2. This will allow visitors to compare the brand’s road and sports models.

Renault Group occupies 5,000 m² in Pavilion 6 and promises six new products, four of which are concept cars. The names of the concepts have not been disclosed before press day; the media expects them to include retro concepts based on the Renault 4 and Renault 5. The Renault stand will feature 22 electrified vehicles, including the Twingo E-Tech, Renault 4 E-Tech, and Renault 5 E-Tech, while Renault Pro+ will showcase the new electric Trafic E-Tech.

Romanian manufacturer Dacia, which is part of the Groupe Renault group, is bringing two new models. The first is the new second-generation Spring, presented on September 8, 2026: RGEV platform, a 27.5 kWh battery, a range of up to 250 km according to WLTP, 60 kW (80 hp), and acceleration to 100 km/h in 12.1 seconds.

The second is the Strikerї estate crossover. Dacia will use the Paris Motor Show to present this C-segment crossover in a world premiere. Thus, the brand will expand its offering with a range of multi-energy powertrains, including hybrid, tri-fuel, and LPG versions. Its starting price will be around €25,000.

What premieres are German and Korean manufacturers preparing?

Audi will present three new models to the public for the first time: the A2 e-tron, the new Q7, and the new A6 allroad. In addition, the German automaker's program is not limited solely to presentations of future vehicles. Audi intends to properly celebrate the A3's 30th anniversary at Porte de Versailles. The compact car first appeared at the Paris Motor Show in 1996.

The A2 e-tron is a compact rear-wheel-drive electric car presented in Paris on September 7. It has a motor producing 125–240 kW (170–326 hp), three battery options of 52, 61, and 84 kWh, and a range of up to 646 km.

The Audi A6 allroad has stood out among premium estates since 1999. Since then, it has occupied a niche between a classic business estate and an SUV. The new A6 allroad can boast a significantly wider stance, is available as a PHEV for the first time, and features numerous exclusive chassis and off-road functions.

While previous generations of the Allroad often differed visually from the corresponding A6 Avant only through plastic cladding and a somewhat increased ground clearance, Audi has gone much further with the new model. For the first time, the A6 allroad has a clearly pronounced wide-body design.

The body has grown by a substantial 111 millimeters in width compared with the standard A6 Avant. The most important technical feature of the A6 allroad remains its standard air suspension. Developed specifically for this model, it offers a significantly wider adjustment range—55 millimeters compared with the optional air suspension of the standard A6 Avant.

As with the regular A6 models, the Allroad will also be available as a plug-in hybrid. However, the PHEV makes its debut in the top-end A6. The combination of a 2.0-liter, 252-hp TFSI engine and an electric motor producing up to 105 kW delivers a system output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 5.5 seconds, while the top speed is 250 km/h.

The updated lineup presented at the 2026 Paris Motor Show also includes the recent Q4 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, as well as the sporty RS 5.

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Korean manufacturer Kia will present a significant number of new models at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. Focused on electric performance and updating its hybrid lineup, the brand's program is already taking shape as a major and diverse one.

From October 12 to 18, Kia will present its entire model range at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The manufacturer is clearly demonstrating its ambitions by bringing together the complete lineup of all-electric GT models. Visitors will be able to see the EV3 GT, EV4 GT, EV5 GT, EV6 GT, and EV9 GT side by side.

This demonstration of strength allows the brand to claim the broadest range of electric GT models on the market. These models also feature refined sporty trim and enhanced equipment.

Another major new arrival is the Kia Seltos hybrid, which will make its European debut. This stylish C-segment SUV, which enjoys significant commercial success worldwide, will be sold in France for the first time. Deliveries will begin in November 2026.

The South Korean manufacturer is bringing the story of its compact Cee'd to a close by introducing a new hybrid offering. The new Kia K4 Hybrid will also make its debut in France. With its modern design, this compact sedan heralds an обновление of the model range in the C segment. The model's commercial launch in France is scheduled for early 2027.

Who is returning to the motor show and who will be absent

The list of participants is longer than it was two years ago: according to the organisers and L'argus, both French groups—Renault Group and Stellantis—as well as Volkswagen, Skoda, Cupra, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Volvo, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Toyota will have their own stands.

Honda is making a grand return to the Paris Motor Show. The Japanese manufacturer, absent from the Paris event since 2018, is returning to the motor show in 2026. The exhibition will feature the Prelude, Civic, HR-V, Jazz, a Formula 1 car and even an electric mountain bike.

This return is taking place at a symbolic time. At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Honda will celebrate 60 years of its automotive business in France.

As for the cars, four models will be presented. At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Honda will present the Prelude Advance in Racing Blue for the first time.

Alongside it, visitors will be able to see the new Civic Sport, presented in the new Meteor Grey colour. It will be equipped with an S+ shift system, developed to enhance the driving experience by imitating the behaviour of a gearbox. The brand will also present the new HR-V Sport in Crystal Red, as well as the Jazz Advance Sport.

Motorsport fans will also have a compelling reason to visit Hall 6. In Paris, Honda will present the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team's AMR26.

The programme will not be limited to cars. Honda will also showcase its e-MTB prototype—an electric mountain bike presented a few days earlier at the Sea Otter Europe 2026 exhibition in Girona. With this prototype, the brand intends to demonstrate that its thinking on electrification extends to other forms of mobility. This mountain bike combines electric assistance with a sporty approach, seeking to preserve the riding pleasure that Honda values so highly.

Mercedes-Benz is also returning for the first time in eight years and will showcase three new products—the new electric C-Class will obviously be one of the models to watch. This new generation of electric vehicles boasts a WLTP range of up to 760 km, built on an 800-volt architecture.

The public will also be able to see the new Mercedes-Benz GLA for the first time. The compact SUV was presented this summer and is now available in a fully electric version with a range of up to 657 km. It will be one of the main attractions on the stand.

Mercedes is discontinuing sales of the electric equivalent of the E-Class after just three years due to poor sales

This year, BMW and Mini officially declined to participate in July 2026—after warning of declining profits, the group reviewed its spending. Porsche, Ferrari, Nissan and Seat are also among those absent. Toyota will only have an innovation stand in Pavilion 5.1, without a full model display.

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What the Chinese manufacturers will show

There are approximately as many Chinese manufacturers in Paris as European ones, and for Chery, Omoda & Jaecoo, Lynk & Co and XPeng, this is their first Paris motor show.

In particular, Chery is preparing to take another step forward. During its first participation in the Paris Motor Show, the Chinese brand will present two models that are new to the European market.

The Chinese manufacturer will present its Q electric city car in Europe for the first time. At the same time, the hybrid Tiggo 4 will make its debut in France, with a starting price of €23,990. The brand's entire model range will also be presented in Hall 4.

This fully electric city car will be presented to the European public in Paris for the first time. Measuring 4.19 m in length, 1.81 m in width and with a wheelbase of 2.70 m, it is significantly larger than the Renault 5 E-Tech electric car. It is ready to compete in the compact-car segment.

However, the design of the Chery Q clearly leans towards an urban aesthetic, with rounded shapes and a fairly playful silhouette. Presented as a European premiere at the Paris Motor Show, Chery also emphasises the practicality of its new model.

Q has 38 storage compartments, a 375-liter boot and an additional 70-liter compartment at the front. The V2L function also allows the car's battery to be used to power external electrical devices.

The other new development is much more specific. The Tiggo 4 HEV will make its debut in France at the Paris Motor Show, with orders opening on October 12, the first day of the show.

This 4.32-meter-long B-segment SUV sits below the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 models, which are already on sale in France. For its French launch, Chery highlights the Tiggo's 2.61-meter wheelbase. Its 430-liter boot is also designed for families wishing to have a relatively compact vehicle.

The equipment list is also quite comprehensive, even in the Comfort trim, with two 12.3-inch screens, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and engine start, full-LED headlights, a rear-view camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Seven airbags and twenty driver-assistance systems are also included as standard.

Under the hood, the Tiggo 4 uses Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology. The system combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 143 hp with a 150 kW electric motor and a small 1.83 kWh battery. Combined output reaches 224 hp and 295 Nm of torque.

OMODA & JAECOO, a Chery Group brand, will also be present at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

The 2026 Paris Motor Show will give OMODA and JAECOO the opportunity to present two new models to visitors. The first will be the OMODA 4, a B-segment urban crossover. This vehicle will officially go on sale in the French market at the beginning of 2027.

The OMODA 4 boasts sharp lines and pronounced angles, with a design inspired by the "MECHA" genre, well known to science-fiction fans.

Inside, the OMODA 4 offers an immersive experience. Drivers will benefit from an 8.9-inch instrument panel and a 13.2-inch central display. The Chinese manufacturer aims to emulate the world of video games as closely as possible.

Ticket prices

As already mentioned, the 2026 Paris Motor Show will begin on Monday, October 12, and run until Sunday, October 18. Ticket prices start at €20 on a weekday and €22 on a weekend day. For children, the ticket price will be €13.

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