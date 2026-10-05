Mercedes is discontinuing sales of the electric equivalent of the E-Class after just three years due to poor sales

Mercedes-Benz is removing the EQE electric sedan from its U.S. model lineup for 2027. The car, positioned as an electric alternative to the E-Class, lasted only a few years on the American market and failed to attract sufficient demand, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

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The EQE Sedan entered the American market for the 2023 model year. Mercedes has now confirmed that the model will disappear from the lineup along with the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance and Maybach EQS 680 SUV.

One of the main reasons was weak sales. In 2024, combined sales of EQE sedans and crossovers in the U.S. fell by 39% to 11,660 vehicles, compared with 19,104 a year earlier. In the first half of 2025, sales of the sedan itself reportedly plunged by a further 74.5% to approximately 2,300 vehicles.

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The EQE's controversial design is also cited among its problems. To achieve maximum aerodynamic efficiency, the car received a rounded body that differed significantly from traditional Mercedes sedans and, according to Autoblog, did not meet the expectations of some premium-car buyers.

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Mercedes is now focusing on electric versions of already familiar models. In particular, the company is developing electric versions of the CLA, GLC and C-Class on a new 800-volt architecture.

At the same time, Mercedes is not abandoning the very idea of an electric E-Class. The company is already testing a new electric sedan with a more traditional design, which in the future could effectively replace the unsuccessful EQE.

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