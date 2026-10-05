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Mercedes is discontinuing sales of the electric equivalent of the E-Class after just three years due to poor sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Mercedes will remove the EQE electric sedan from its U.S. lineup in 2027 following a sharp drop in sales. The company is testing a more traditional successor.

Mercedes is discontinuing sales of the electric equivalent of the E-Class after just three years due to poor sales

Mercedes-Benz is removing the EQE electric sedan from its U.S. model lineup for 2027. The car, positioned as an electric alternative to the E-Class, lasted only a few years on the American market and failed to attract sufficient demand, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

The EQE Sedan entered the American market for the 2023 model year. Mercedes has now confirmed that the model will disappear from the lineup along with the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance and Maybach EQS 680 SUV.

One of the main reasons was weak sales. In 2024, combined sales of EQE sedans and crossovers in the U.S. fell by 39% to 11,660 vehicles, compared with 19,104 a year earlier. In the first half of 2025, sales of the sedan itself reportedly plunged by a further 74.5% to approximately 2,300 vehicles.

Mercedes is changing its approach to electric vehicles

The EQE's controversial design is also cited among its problems. To achieve maximum aerodynamic efficiency, the car received a rounded body that differed significantly from traditional Mercedes sedans and, according to Autoblog, did not meet the expectations of some premium-car buyers.

BMW may face production delays for the new iX3 due to the shutdown of a nuclear power plant in Hungary05.08.26, 11:23 • 4266 views

Mercedes is now focusing on electric versions of already familiar models. In particular, the company is developing electric versions of the CLA, GLC and C-Class on a new 800-volt architecture.

At the same time, Mercedes is not abandoning the very idea of an electric E-Class. The company is already testing a new electric sedan with a more traditional design, which in the future could effectively replace the unsuccessful EQE.

Against the backdrop of setbacks in the Chinese market, BMW is preparing steps to improve profitability — what it will do30.09.26, 15:48 • 4419 views

Stepan Haftko

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