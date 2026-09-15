Britain, Japan and Turkey demand access to Made in Europe - Financial Times

$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
06:30 AM • 9354 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districts
04:54 AM • 31341 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
04:45 AM • 24680 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
04:38 AM • 21734 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
04:29 AM • 18430 views
"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards
04:17 AM • 16354 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured
02:39 AM • 16702 views
Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"
02:17 AM • 15092 views
French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian GripensPhoto
01:54 AM • 11129 views
The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates
September 15, 12:37 AM • 13686 views
Russia has shown a new weapon for the Su-57, although it already has the Kh-69, which it uses to strike Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 28036 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 27671 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 28245 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 17410 views
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhoto04:00 AM • 23043 views
Publications
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhoto04:00 AM • 23528 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 40594 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 44392 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 53449 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 55514 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 17733 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 28682 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 28086 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 28426 views
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has diedSeptember 14, 09:05 PM • 28842 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Britain, Japan and Turkey demand access to Made in Europe - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The three countries fear that EU rules for electric vehicles will constrain their automakers. Turkey warns of risks to EU industry.

Britain, Japan and Turkey demand access to Made in Europe - Financial Times

The United Kingdom, Japan and Turkey are seeking to obtain the full benefit of the Made in Europe rules for the automotive sector. This comes amid fears that the bloc’s new industrial policy will harm jobs and production, reports the Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the EU is proposing to focus the bloc’s public contracts and subsidies for technologies such as electric vehicles and clean energy on European production, making a radical shift from free-trade orthodoxy toward countering China’s dominance in these and other sectors.

Although countries that have trade agreements with the EU are included in part of the "Made in Europe" scheme, provisions requiring vehicles to be assembled in the bloc to receive support, as well as the exclusion of trading partners from certain electric vehicle subsidies and fleet schemes, could harm carmakers that are not part of the enterprise

- the publication said.

Additionally

Carmakers operating in the United Kingdom, Japan and Turkey are seeking to obtain the full benefit of the proposed EU Industrial Accelerator Act, which sets out the rules.

Representatives of Japanese businesses said that Tokyo is seeking a bilateral agreement with Brussels to include its industry in the EU scheme.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed concern to French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that the British automotive industry should not be caught in the crossfire of policies aimed at combating Chinese competition. The United Kingdom seeks to link this issue to talks with the EU on a reset in relations expected in November.

Turkey, which is in a customs union with the EU, has sought to persuade the European Commission not to exclude the country’s automotive industry from the Made in Europe rules.

Automotive trade between the EU and Turkey is worth approximately €54 billion annually, including parts, with the EU having a €2 billion export surplus. Omer Bolat, Turkey’s trade minister, told the FT that its exclusion "would hurt the EU’s own industrial base."

We remind you

Volkswagen estimates the cost of the largest restructuring in its history at approximately $16 billion ($18.6 billion), a significant portion of which will go toward cutting tens of thousands of jobs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Sanctions
Volkswagen
European Commission
Financial Times
Tokyo
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
Great Britain
China
Japan
Turkey