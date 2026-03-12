Businesses and HOAs received over UAH 4.5 billion in loans for their own generation - Ministry of Energy

The state program "Affordable Loans 5–7–9%" continues to be implemented in Ukraine, enabling businesses and housing associations to invest in their own energy sources. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The agency notes that the program has become one of the key tools for strengthening the country's energy resilience amid constant attacks on energy infrastructure.

The government program "Affordable Loans 5–7–9%" enables Ukrainian businesses, HOAs, and housing cooperatives to invest in their own energy sources. - the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 358 loan agreements totaling over UAH 4.5 billion have already been concluded under the program. Since the beginning of the year, 37 agreements worth UAH 722 million have been signed.

The funds received are directed towards the installation of solar power plants, generators, and other energy installations that ensure stable electricity supply to enterprises and apartment buildings.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that such projects help communities and businesses reduce their dependence on the centralized energy system, increase energy autonomy, and contribute to preparing for possible challenges, especially during the winter period.

Applications for participation in the program can be submitted to partner banks, a list of which is published on the website of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.