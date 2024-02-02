Bus with 8 passengers overturned in Volyn: one injured hospitalized

In Volyn region, a bus with 8 passengers overturned, one of them was hospitalized, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred this morning on the road near the village of Pohinky in Kovel district.

"The 33-year-old driver of a bus Pisky Richytsky-Kovel-Lutsk probably lost control, slid into a ditch and overturned. As a result of the accident, a 30-year-old bus passenger was injured and taken to the hospital," the statement said.

As noted, there were a total of eight passengers in the vehicle.

"Preliminary, the driver is sober," the police said.

The information was registered in the journal of the unified register of applications and reports of citizens on criminal offenses and others. The investigation is ongoing.

