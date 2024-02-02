Truck and a minibus collide in Rivne region: three people die

A truck and a minibus collided in Rivne region, killing three people, the Rivne regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The fatal accident happened today, February 2, around 10 am.

It is preliminarily known that a DAF truck and a Mercedes-Benz Vito collided on the road near the village of Mykhalyn in the former Bereznovsky district.

The minibus driver and two passengers were killed in the accident.

The circumstances of the accident are being established. Rescuers eliminate the consequences of the accident and unblock the victims.

