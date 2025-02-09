Bundeswehr spots unidentified drones over base where Ukrainian military are training

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67506 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87443 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120682 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101791 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155595 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 100387 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100387 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 71663 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71663 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM • 41724 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41724 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 100830 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 66515 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 146061 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146061 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 66515 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66515 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 100830 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135013 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136921 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136921 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165070 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165070 views
Bundeswehr spots unidentified drones over base where Ukrainian military are training

Bundeswehr spots unidentified drones over base where Ukrainian military are training

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42879 views

The Bundeswehr has recorded six cases of unidentified drones flying over the base in Schweising, where Ukrainian troops are training with Patriot. The German military suspects Russian espionage.

The Bundeswehr has again spotted suspicious drones over a base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Patriot systems and is investigating possible espionage. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

According to an internal report cited by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German army detected unidentified drones over the Schweising air base six times in January. Despite the use of special devices, the German military was unable to land the drones or locate the pilots.

The air base in the North Sea is considered a special security zone. German soldiers are training there with Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian soldiers have also been training there for several months,

- the statement said.

The German army suggests that the base was spied on through Patriot training exercises, and that Russian intelligence services were involved.

According to an internal report, several devices were used at the Schwesing facility to combat small drones. One of these devices was the HP47 system, and two other systems also proved ineffective.

It is noted that this is not the first time that unknown drones have been spotted over the bases where the Armed Forces are training.

Recall

In January, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield in Germany . Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
bundeswehrBundeswehr
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising