Bundeswehr spots unidentified drones over base where Ukrainian military are training

The Bundeswehr has again spotted suspicious drones over a base where Ukrainian soldiers are training on Patriot systems and is investigating possible espionage. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

According to an internal report cited by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German army detected unidentified drones over the Schweising air base six times in January. Despite the use of special devices, the German military was unable to land the drones or locate the pilots.

The air base in the North Sea is considered a special security zone. German soldiers are training there with Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian soldiers have also been training there for several months, - the statement said.

The German army suggests that the base was spied on through Patriot training exercises, and that Russian intelligence services were involved.

According to an internal report, several devices were used at the Schwesing facility to combat small drones. One of these devices was the HP47 system, and two other systems also proved ineffective.

It is noted that this is not the first time that unknown drones have been spotted over the bases where the Armed Forces are training.

Recall

In January, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield in Germany . Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.