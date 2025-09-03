Bulgaria will not investigate Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS failure

The Bulgarian authorities will not investigate the causes of the GPS malfunction at the Bulgarian Plovdiv airport when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane landed there. This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

According to the official, "there are no grounds for initiating an investigation," as such malfunctions "are not classified as hybrid threats or cyber threats," and GPS interferences, like those affecting von der Leyen's plane, are not uncommon.

Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, we have witnessed what is called electronic warfare. There is nothing unusual. This is one of the consequences (of such conflicts - UNN) - said Zhelyazkov.

He added that "these interferences are not aimed at a specific aircraft."

Recall

On Sunday, the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen from Warsaw to Plovdiv was forced to land using paper maps. According to media reports, there was a probable Russian jamming attack.

