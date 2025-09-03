Bulgaria will not investigate Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS failure

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 49233 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 80742 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 119264 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 134008 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 72832 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 135709 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 49491 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 87717 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53667 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108595 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 220748 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 220613 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 210025 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 206672 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 201461 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 49226 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 119262 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 134007 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 78142 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 135709 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 10313 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 24857 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 28173 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 42693 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 87717 views
Actual
Fake news
Iron dome
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Bulgaria will not investigate Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Bulgaria will not investigate Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS failure in Plovdiv. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that it is not a hybrid threat, but a consequence of electronic warfare.

Bulgaria will not investigate Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS failure

The Bulgarian authorities will not investigate the causes of the GPS malfunction at the Bulgarian Plovdiv airport when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane landed there. This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

According to the official, "there are no grounds for initiating an investigation," as such malfunctions "are not classified as hybrid threats or cyber threats," and GPS interferences, like those affecting von der Leyen's plane, are not uncommon.

Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, we have witnessed what is called electronic warfare. There is nothing unusual. This is one of the consequences (of such conflicts - UNN)

- said Zhelyazkov.

He added that "these interferences are not aimed at a specific aircraft."

Recall

On Sunday, the plane carrying Ursula von der Leyen from Warsaw to Plovdiv was forced to land using paper maps. According to media reports, there was a probable Russian jamming attack.

Von der Leyen's plane incident: GPS disruptions in Eastern Europe are not a "novelty", but the trend is dangerous02.09.25, 13:26 • 3054 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
European Commission
Warsaw
Bulgaria
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine