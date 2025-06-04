Bulgaria is ready to introduce the euro and join the Eurozone from 2026 - European Commission

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 6260 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 18921 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 28836 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 31460 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 72706 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 38038 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 42176 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 57364 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 43410 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 245986 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.2m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 44867 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

June 4, 05:11 AM • 40904 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 33677 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 22447 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 12128 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 72706 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 117373 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 202963 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 245988 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 291424 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 4774 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 64307 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 202961 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 137430 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 138951 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Bulgaria is ready to introduce the euro and join the Eurozone from 2026 - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The European Commission has approved Bulgaria's transition to the euro from January 1, 2026, which will make it the 21st country in the Eurozone. The assessment confirms Bulgaria's compliance with the convergence criteria.

Bulgaria is ready to introduce the euro and join the Eurozone from 2026 - European Commission

Bulgaria will be able to join the Eurozone and introduce the Euro on its territory from January 1, 2026. This conclusion was made by the European Commission following the consideration of the relevant Convergence Report and the country's progress in reforms. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Details

This conclusion of the European Commission is a key milestone for the European country, which will make it the twenty-first EU member state to join the Eurozone. The published assessment marks a critical and historic step on Bulgaria's path to Euro adoption.

The Report establishes that Bulgaria meets the four nominal convergence criteria, which are to ensure that the country is ready to adopt the Euro and that its economy is sufficiently prepared for it.

The legislation of the member state is also recognized as meeting the requirements of the Treaty and the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Commission's assessment takes into account the development of the balance of payments and the integration of commodity, labor and financial markets. This assessment is complemented by the Convergence Report from the ECB.

The euro is a tangible symbol of European strength and unity. Today, Bulgaria is one step closer to adopting it as its currency. Thanks to the euro, Bulgaria's economy will become stronger, trade with Eurozone partners, foreign direct investment, access to finance, quality jobs and real incomes will increase. And Bulgaria will take its rightful place in shaping decisions at the heart of the Eurozone. Congratulations, Bulgaria!

- said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Bulgaria in talks with US investors to expand "Turkish Stream" - media15.05.25, 18:40 • 3144 views

Next, the EU Council will make the final decision on the introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria after discussion, and after the European Parliament and the ECB provide their conclusions.

The Convergence Report, prepared by the European Commission, is the basis for the EU Council's decision on whether a member state meets the conditions necessary to join the Eurozone.  

If the decision is favorable, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) will set the exchange rate of the national currency to the Euro.

Bulgaria on the path to the Eurozone: EU to approve accession application from January 1, 202627.05.25, 15:56 • 2652 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Euro
European Central Bank
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Bulgaria
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9