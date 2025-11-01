Bulgaria halts oil product exports to EU due to sanctions against "Lukoil"

The National Assembly of Bulgaria approved a bill to suspend the export of petroleum products to member states of the European Union. This was reported by Bulgarian News Agency, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the parliament's decision concerns the suspension of the export of intra-community supplies of petroleum products to EU countries. At the same time, the ban does not apply to refueling Bulgarian and foreign ships and aircraft. Also, supplies of fuel to the armed forces of EU and NATO member countries are excluded from the ban.

This measure is motivated by the need to ensure the country's energy security and the stability of the domestic fuel market, given the sanctions recently imposed by the United States against the Russian company "Lukoil" - the publication quotes the resolution of the relevant committee.

The authors clarify that "Lukoil" owns the largest oil refinery in the Balkans - "Lukoil Neftochim Burgas". The sanctioned Russian company also owns the leading motor fuel retailer in the country - "Lukoil Bulgaria", which also controls 40% to 60% of the wholesale fuel market.

Recall

Recently, the Russian oil company "Lukoil" announced its intention to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. Consideration of offers from potential buyers has already begun.

