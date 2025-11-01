Bulgaria halts oil product exports to EU due to sanctions against "Lukoil"

$42.080.01
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 17428 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 22692 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 23230 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 27638 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 28306 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 44878 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20597 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 39858 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17419 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
Ukrainian Navy strikes Oryol TPP and substation with Neptune missiles
Two cars exploded on explosive devices in Zhytomyr region, there are dead and wounded
Another reservoir near occupied Mariupol is rapidly drying up
Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 39858 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Bulgaria halts oil product exports to EU due to sanctions against "Lukoil"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The National Assembly of Bulgaria approved a bill to suspend the export of oil products to European Union member states. This decision is motivated by the need to ensure the country's energy security and the stability of the domestic fuel market.

The National Assembly of Bulgaria approved a bill to suspend the export of petroleum products to member states of the European Union. This was reported by Bulgarian News Agency, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the parliament's decision concerns the suspension of the export of intra-community supplies of petroleum products to EU countries. At the same time, the ban does not apply to refueling Bulgarian and foreign ships and aircraft. Also, supplies of fuel to the armed forces of EU and NATO member countries are excluded from the ban.

This measure is motivated by the need to ensure the country's energy security and the stability of the domestic fuel market, given the sanctions recently imposed by the United States against the Russian company "Lukoil"

- the publication quotes the resolution of the relevant committee.

The authors clarify that "Lukoil" owns the largest oil refinery in the Balkans - "Lukoil Neftochim Burgas". The sanctioned Russian company also owns the leading motor fuel retailer in the country - "Lukoil Bulgaria", which also controls 40% to 60% of the wholesale fuel market.

Recall

Recently, the Russian oil company "Lukoil" announced its intention to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. Consideration of offers from potential buyers has already begun.

Lithuanian Railways to cease transportation of products from Russian company Lukoil31.10.25, 15:21 • 2412 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
European Union
United States