Bulgaria halts large-scale cultural heritage trafficking: 35 arrested – Reuters

Bulgarian law enforcement officers have detained 35 people suspected of international trafficking in cultural property and antique weapons, the BTA news agency reported. The operation covered several countries in Europe and the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We conducted 131 searches. Within 24 hours, 35 people were detained, we found thousands of cultural artifacts, and their number continues to grow, as well as more than 50 units of antique firearms – said Boyan Raev, head of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime.

According to him, the raids were conducted under the leadership of Bulgaria in close cooperation with Europol and Eurojust, during which cars, safes and other items were seized.

Britain suspends sanctions against Lukoil for the sake of refinery operations in Bulgaria

Sofia Deputy City Prosecutor Angel Kanev said that the criminal network had been operating for more than 16 years in Western Europe, the Balkans, the United States and other countries.

More than a billion dollars have been identified in the money laundering case so far – he added.

The investigation began after house searches in Bulgaria in 2020, when police seized about 7,000 artifacts of invaluable historical and monetary value, Europol reported.

In Bulgaria, parliament overturned the presidential veto on taking control of Lukoil's refinery