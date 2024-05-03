Buildings caught fire in Kherson suburb due to enemy fire: photos
Russian shelling hit residential buildings and a summer kitchen in the suburbs of Kherson, causing fires but no casualties.
Kherson's suburbs are suffering from Russian shelling: a residential building and a summer kitchen caught fire today as a result of enemy shelling at different addresses, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Since the morning of May 3, explosions have been heard in Kherson - the Russian armed forces shelled the suburbs, and buildings caught fire from the ammunition hits.
Enemy troops shelled the suburbs of Kherson once again. A residential building and a summer kitchen caught fire as a result of shelling at different addresses.
The agency noted that firefighters quickly extinguished the fires. Fortunately, no one was injured.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements yesterday , including Kherson, damaging educational institutions, communal infrastructure, warehouses, port infrastructure and a gas pipeline, and injuring one person, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday.
