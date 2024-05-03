Russian strike on Kharkiv: one victim reported

In Kharkiv, one casualty was reported as a result of a strike by Russian troops, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Friday, according to UNN.

At this moment, one victim is known, acute stress reaction. A private house was damaged. Inspection is ongoing - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Russians attacked Kharkiv, preliminary with KAB, a fire broke out - RMA