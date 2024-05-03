Russians attacked Kharkiv, preliminary with KAB, a fire broke out - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The strike hit the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, causing a fire in a private house, and the victims are still being identified.
Russian troops attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv according to preliminary data with KAB, which caused a fire in a private house, information about the victims is being clarified, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Friday, UNN reports.
Strikes on Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv were recorded. The shelling was preliminary with KAB. A private house caught fire
According to him, information about the victims is being clarified.