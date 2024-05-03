Russians attacked Kharkiv, preliminary with KAB, a fire broke out - RMA

Russian troops attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv according to preliminary data with KAB, which caused a fire in a private house, information about the victims is being clarified, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Strikes on Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv were recorded. The shelling was preliminary with KAB. A private house caught fire - Sinegubov said on Telegram.

According to him, information about the victims is being clarified.