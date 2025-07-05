Builders' minimum wage to almost double - Deputy Prime Minister

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development signed an agreement with the relevant trade union, according to which builders' minimum wage will be almost doubled - to over UAH 12,000. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

"Today in Borodianka, together with the Trade Union of Construction Workers and Building Materials Industry of Ukraine, we signed a new sectoral agreement," he noted.

This, according to him, is a key document that defines the conditions for people who work daily on the construction of reconstruction facilities.

"The agreement was concluded for 2025-2027 and is mandatory for enterprises, institutions and organizations working in the field of construction and production of building materials. Collective agreements must be concluded or updated on its basis," Kuleba said.

A new guaranteed size of the tariff rate for employees has been set - 401% of the living wage. That is, the minimum wage is now 12,142 hryvnias. The previous level was 231%, or 6,995 hryvnias - Kuleba noted.

The agreement, according to him, also includes provisions on labor safety, qualification requirements, organization of production processes, and legal protection of employees. Specific tools for legalizing employment, professional training, and control over the fulfillment of contractual obligations are provided.

The government adopted a resolution that allows submitting notifications about the start of construction work and the completion of private house construction through the "Diia" application.