Budget funds transferred using false land valuation: ex-head of district state administration and accomplices convicted in Dnipro region
The former acting head of the Nikopol District State Administration and two accomplices were sentenced to 7 years for embezzlement of budget funds. In 2019, they organized a scheme with a false valuation of land worth more than UAH 4 million.
The head of Nikopol District State Administration and his accomplices were sentenced to 7 years in prison for participating in a scheme to embezzle budget funds. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Details
The High Anti-Corruption Court has found the former acting head of the Nikopol District State Administration and two of his accomplices guilty of embezzlement and misappropriation of property by abuse of office.
It was proved that in 2019, the official, acting as part of an organized group together with a private entrepreneur and an engineer, developed a criminal scheme for embezzlement of budget funds. The convict entered into a number of contracts with the entrepreneur for the provision of services for the monetary valuation of agricultural land for a total amount of over UAH 4 million. He signed certificates of completion knowing that they contained false information and that the work had not been performed. Based on this, funds were transferred to the contractors' accounts.
Currently, the former head of the DSA and his two accomplices have been sentenced to 7 years in prison.
However, during the trial, the defendants denied their guilt. The term for appealing the verdict is currently running.
