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Meeting with government regarding Budget was held in parliament; uncovered deficit is €23.5 billion - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Budget needs are estimated at €175.4 billion, of which €133 billion is for defense. Sources to cover the €23.5 billion deficit have not been confirmed.

Meeting with government regarding Budget was held in parliament; uncovered deficit is €23.5 billion - MP

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" held a meeting with government officials, where they discussed financing the state budget, including for next year, and the need—which amounts to €175.4 billion, up to 76% of which is for defense; the cost of the war is growing by approximately $15–16 billion annually, and €23.5 billion of the deficit currently has no confirmed sources of funding, MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk of the faction reported on social media on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Yesterday, at a meeting of our faction attended by the prime minister and the finance minister, we discussed the difficult situation with financing the state budget. According to the calculations presented, the total need amounts to €175.4 billion. Of this, €133 billion is the total cost of defense needs. According to the calculations announced at the meeting, since 2022, the cost of the war has been increasing by approximately $15–16 billion annually. In 2027, it may reach €153 billion

- Vasylevska-Smahliuk wrote.

Among other expenditures, according to her, there is €10 billion for the social sector, €6.1 billion each for education and healthcare, €2.4 billion for maintaining the public sector, and €11.2 billion for servicing the external debt.

At the same time, €23.5 billion of the deficit currently has no confirmed sources of funding or guarantees from partners at all

- the MP said.

We remind you

The IMF mission began talks with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on Monday, focusing on the economic outlook, reform commitments under the EFF program, and the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027.

IMF mission begins negotiations with Ukraine on reforms and the 2027 Budget31.08.26, 16:46 • 2532 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Olga Vasilevska-Smagliuk
Servant of the People
Ukraine