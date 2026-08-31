IMF mission begins negotiations with Ukraine on reforms and the 2027 Budget

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission began talks with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on Monday, focusing on the economic outlook, reform commitments under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027, UNN writes, citing Anadolu.

Details

The mission is led by Gavin Gray, the IMF mission chief in Ukraine, according to a statement by the Fund’s representative office in Ukraine.

The discussions will assess Ukraine’s progress in the macroeconomic and structural reforms agreed under the current EFF program, as well as the government’s plans for next year’s budget.

The mission follows the first review of the new four-year EFF program, which gives Ukraine access to approximately $8.1 billion, the statement said.

The IMF Executive Board approved the first review in July, paving the way for the disbursement of approximately $690 million.

The new EFF arrangement, agreed between IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities at the end of 2025, aims to support macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability, and external viability, as well as advance structural reforms and governance measures.

The talks are taking place as Kyiv prepares its 2027 budget amid continued wartime spending and significant financing needs.

The Ukrainian government seeks to secure continued international financial support while maintaining economic stability and implementing the reforms required under the IMF program.

Ukraine received the second tranche from the IMF of $690 million