Budanov: DPRK helps Russia in exchange for nuclear technology
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is transferring nuclear weapons technology to the DPRK in exchange for military personnel and shells. According to him, by the end of October, 2,600 North Korean troops will arrive to fight in the Kursk region.
In exchange for its military and weapons, North Korea receives technology from Russia to develop nuclear weapons, said Kirill Budanov , head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry , in an interview with The Economist, reports UNN.
Details
Budanov said that the mutual assistance agreement and signed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in June contains a secret provision - "Russian money and know-how in exchange for Korean men and missiles."
According to him, Russia is helping North Korea to circumvent sanctions and "strengthen" its nuclear capabilities. In particular, according to Budanov, it is transferring some technologies for low-power tactical nuclear weapons and submarine launch systems.
According to the head of the GUR, a contingent of 2,600 North Korean troops is to be deployed to fight in Russia's Kursk region by the end of October.
South Korea considers sending troops to Ukraine because of DPRK's actions21.10.24, 23:32 • 44999 views
Budanov also said that the DPRK's arms supplies to Russia, which began in late 2022, have reached 2.8 million shells per year, which is only 100,000 less than Russia's own annual production of 2.9 million shells. Since the end of 2023, North Korea has also transferred a number of ballistic missiles, the launch systems of which are maintained by North Korean teams.
Budanov emphasized that relations with North Korea are getting stronger. "We have partners, they have allies," he said. According to him, Ukraine is already up to its neck in a world war.
"Just like at the beginning of World War II, not everyone sees it yet," the DIU chief said.
DPRK military in Ukraine: NATO commented23.10.24, 08:47 • 19356 views