DPRK military in Ukraine: NATO commented
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he could not confirm the participation of DPRK troops in the war in Ukraine. South Korea will provide an update on this issue next week.
At present, NATO cannot confirm the information about the participation of DPRK troops in the war in Ukraine, but this would mean a significant escalation. South Korea will provide updated information on whether North Korea really supports Russia's war in Ukraine next week. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports with reference to the NATO press service.
Details
Rutte said that the day before he had discussed information about the possible involvement of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with the President of South Korea. The conversation was very focused on the DPRK issue.
I asked the president, and he said that I will definitely do it: I will send experts from the Republic of Korea to give a briefing at the North Atlantic Council. This will take place early next week, and then we will see whether North Korea really supports Russia's illegal war in Ukraine or not. If they do, if they send troops to Ukraine, it would mean a significant escalation. That would be really important, a significant escalation. So at the moment I can't confirm that
He also indicated that NATO will receive an update from South Korea early next week.
On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the training of two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.
The arrival of the DPRK military at the Russian military base in the Primorsky Krai has already been recorded on video. Presumably, this is the military unit 44980 of the 127th Motorized Infantry Division in the village of Serhiivka.