Budanov disputes that the DPRK soldiers withdrew from the front line in Kursk region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26801 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67569 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102877 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106240 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124277 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102434 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106835 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103399 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93630 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107263 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130087 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153034 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8402 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107263 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138680 views
Actual
Budanov disputes that the DPRK soldiers withdrew from the front line in Kursk region

Budanov disputes that the DPRK soldiers withdrew from the front line in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24911 views

The head of the GUR said that about 8,000 DPRK troops continue to fight on the front line in Kursk, although their activity has decreased. Budanov denied media reports about the withdrawal of North Korean troops from the front line.

About 8,000 soldiers from the DPRK are still fighting on the front line in Kursk, but in reduced numbers. Media reports that these troops have not been seen on the front line for several weeks are “incorrect.” This was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (GUR) Kirill Budanov in comments to The War Zone, reports UNN.

North Korean troops are still fighting on the front lines in Kursk, although their activity has decreased in recent days amid heavy casualties, the head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate told The War Zone exclusively on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Kirill Budanov said media reports that these troops had not been seen on the front lines for weeks were “incorrect.” According to Budanov, about 8,000 North Koreans are still fighting on the front line in Kursk . However, their capabilities have recently been reduced, and Ukrainian officials are trying to determine what the change means.  

We need to wait a while to see if there's any real change or if it's just a decrease in activity for a couple days

- explained Budanov.

Budanov admitted to War Zone that his comments contradicted reports by The New York Times and other media outlets about the current status of North Korean troops in Kursk.

“The media reports are incorrect,” Budanov said.

Context

The Times reported Friday that “North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces were withdrawn from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

The presence of DPRK troops was not observed for about three weeks and they were probably forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses

- Colonel Alexander Kindratenko told the TV channel.

  Andriy Kovalenko, head of the SNBO's CPD, reported on January 28 that the North Korean military in Kurshchyna had not learned how to counter Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and are now “working with Russian commanders and their own officers to work on their mistakes.” However, they plan to continue to be actively engaged.

On February 4, Yonhap News, citing South Korea's intelligence agency, reported that North Korean troops that have been deployed to support Russian Federation in Kurshchina appear to have been not engaged in combat since mid-January.  

Andrei Kovalenko, the head of the CNSD's CPD, reported on February 4 that there is still no final understanding whether military personnel from North  Korea will return to participate in assault  actions in the Kursk region of rf.  He claimed that  they have not been taking part in the assaults for several weeks.

 On January 31, units of missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted a fire defeat on the command post of the “Kursk” grouping of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Rylsk, Kursk region.

President Vladimir Zelensky subsequently reported that the defeat of the rf central command center in the Kursk region casualties could amount to dozens of officers

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising