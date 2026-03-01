Budanov confirmed the existence of a certain calendar schedule for achieving peace with Russia

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
09:48 PM • 11804 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 28282 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 40978 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 37944 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 43844 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 46733 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 53677 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 48052 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 51060 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 49487 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.3m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 17022 views
Israel announces death of Iranian military commanders - Tehran does not comment on the situationFebruary 28, 02:39 PM • 12256 views
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister AraghchiFebruary 28, 02:58 PM • 13095 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideoFebruary 28, 03:33 PM • 16369 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - StubbFebruary 28, 04:27 PM • 13963 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 40515 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 44624 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 38004 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 42114 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 43149 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 22252 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 21859 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 21871 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 22047 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 36258 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Budanov confirmed the existence of a certain calendar schedule for achieving peace with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the existence of a calendar schedule for ending the war. Ukraine is moving within the defined timeframes, despite the dynamic nature of the situation.

Budanov confirmed the existence of a certain calendar schedule for achieving peace with Russia

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that the Ukrainian leadership has developed and adheres to a clear calendar action plan for ending the war. According to him, despite the dynamic situation on the front and in the political arena, Ukraine is currently moving within the defined timeframes. The Head of the President's Office stated this on the air of the Telethon, UNN writes.

Details

 There is a certain calendar schedule that is clear to us. It exists, a conditional one, let's say. Because everything can fluctuate, depending on the development of events. But, nevertheless, it exists. More or less, we are actually moving within it now

– Budanov stated.

The official clarified that although the schedule exists, it remains conditional due to constant changes in the intensity of hostilities and the geopolitical situation. Any significant shifts on the front line or the results of diplomatic meetings can introduce adjustments to the timing of individual stages of the plan.

However, as of today, the general vector of the Ukrainian side's movement corresponds to pre-calculated scenarios, which allows maintaining the initiative in the negotiation process.

Russia stated its readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the US - Budanov28.02.26, 20:34 • 5578 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine