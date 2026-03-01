Budanov confirmed the existence of a certain calendar schedule for achieving peace with Russia

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that the Ukrainian leadership has developed and adheres to a clear calendar action plan for ending the war. According to him, despite the dynamic situation on the front and in the political arena, Ukraine is currently moving within the defined timeframes. The Head of the President's Office stated this on the air of the Telethon, UNN writes.

Details

There is a certain calendar schedule that is clear to us. It exists, a conditional one, let's say. Because everything can fluctuate, depending on the development of events. But, nevertheless, it exists. More or less, we are actually moving within it now – Budanov stated.

The official clarified that although the schedule exists, it remains conditional due to constant changes in the intensity of hostilities and the geopolitical situation. Any significant shifts on the front line or the results of diplomatic meetings can introduce adjustments to the timing of individual stages of the plan.

However, as of today, the general vector of the Ukrainian side's movement corresponds to pre-calculated scenarios, which allows maintaining the initiative in the negotiation process.

