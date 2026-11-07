$45.4451.04
ukenru
02:31 PM • 350 views
Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv
02:09 PM • 1850 views
Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv
01:42 PM • 3654 views
FIFA abandons plans to expand the next World Cup
01:00 PM • 6472 views
Ukraine must adopt a law on toll roads by the end of 2027, says the Ministry of Infrastructure
12:00 PM • 8164 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
09:59 AM • 14032 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
09:50 AM • 14248 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
November 7, 07:49 AM • 17123 views
General Staff confirmed hit to Russian missile component manufacturer "Proton" in Oryol by "Neptune" missiles
November 7, 06:59 AM • 16257 views
Russia is already using its Starlink equivalent, "Rassvet," over Ukraine - GUR
November 7, 06:30 AM • 16115 views
In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closedPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Snow and rain will affect parts of Ukraine on November 7PhotoNovember 7, 04:59 AM • 4860 views
Russia is illegally recruiting citizens of Central Asia to fight in the war against Ukraine — CPDNovember 7, 05:27 AM • 6022 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with ZirconsNovember 7, 07:18 AM • 16596 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideo08:41 AM • 13507 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideo08:57 AM • 9544 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 29269 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 44814 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 34273 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 58587 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 58441 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideo08:57 AM • 9612 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 20461 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 19271 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 23411 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 24027 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
T-90
Su-34

Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Kyrylo Budanov admitted to violating language legislation during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The fine will be paid within the prescribed time limits.

Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov acknowledged the violation of language legislation during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; the fine stipulated by law will be paid within the prescribed timeframe. This was reported by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details 

The use of the Russian language by the head of the OP sparked considerable discussion and controversy online.

The language ombudswoman noted that, in this specific case, all the necessary legal procedures have already been initiated.

State oversight is ongoing in accordance with the established procedure. Communication with the person involved in the incident took place calmly, without unnecessary pathos and within the legal framework. The fact of the violation was acknowledged without attempts to find excuses or activate defensive reactions. The fine stipulated by law will be paid within the prescribed timeframe 

- Ivanovska wrote.

According to her, the rule-of-law state differs from chaos precisely in that a mistake is documented, acknowledged and corrected through legal means, rather than through lynching on social media.

Any one of us can make a mistake under stressful, everyday or extreme circumstances, but the maturity of society is measured by its ability to acknowledge this and accept responsibility 

- the language ombudswoman concluded.

We remind you

On November 2, 2026, clashes took place in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near a building where servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine ("Azov") were temporarily staying, due to false reports on social media about the alleged unlawful detention of 40 people. 

At the height of the events, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov arrived at the scene. One of the videos recorded him speaking Russian, which caused considerable public reaction. 

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Olena Ivanovska
Skirmishes
National Guard of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov