Brutal murder of former head of Myklashev village and armed robberies: court sentences organizer to life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

The organizer of the murder of the former head of Myklashev village council and a series of armed robberies was sentenced to life imprisonment. His accomplice received 9 years in prison.

Brutal murder of former head of Myklashev village and armed robberies: court sentences organizer to life imprisonment

In the case of the murder of the former head of the Myklashev village council in Lviv region and a series of robberies, the court sentenced the organizer to life imprisonment and gave 9 years in prison to an accomplice. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As is known from open sources, this refers to Mykhailo Puhach, the former head of the village of Myklashev.

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office proved the guilt of a 34-year-old and a 31-year-old resident of the Lviv district. It was established that in 2020, in Pustomyty district, the accused and an accomplice, who is currently wanted, committed an armed robbery against the former head of the Myklashev village council and his wife.

- the report says.

It is reported that at night, the men broke a window and entered the couple's house. The victims were tied up and held in different rooms. While interrogating the man about the location of money and valuables, two attackers beat the man with their hands and feet, inflicting numerous injuries, including broken ribs. The man died on the spot from his injuries.

After that, the accused seized money, jewelry, and electronics worth over UAH 700,000 and fled the crime scene in a car.

Soon after the murder, law enforcement officers identified and detained two attackers. In addition, during 2017-2020, the accused carried out similar robbery schemes in Rivne, Ternopil, and Lviv regions.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

During one of them, in order to freely enter the territory of one of the households, the attackers poisoned the owners' dog. For the attacks, they used a pistol, bats, a gas canister, and tape, and in one case, they stole hunting weapons and ammunition for them.

It was also established that in 2017, the older of the accused attacked an employee of a currency exchange office, whom he had previously been following. Threatening her with a knife, he tried to seize money, but the victim was able to resist and call for help, thwarting his plan.

Thus, the 34-year-old man was convicted of intentional murder, robberies, theft, and abduction of firearms (paragraphs 6, 12 of part 2 of Article 115, parts 1, 3, 4 of Article 187, part 3 of Article 185, part 2 of Article 262 of Ukraine). The sentence imposed by the court is life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The actions of the 31-year-old accomplice were qualified as complicity in preparing for a robbery, robberies, theft, and abduction of firearms (part 5 of Article 27 - part 1 of Article 14, part 3 of Article 187, parts 3, 4 of Article 187, part 3 of Article 185, part 2 of Article 262 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 9 years, 1 month, and 2 days of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Anna Murashko

