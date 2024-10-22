Brovary is investing in safety: the city will soon have a modern elementary school
Kyiv • UNN
The Brovary City Council has approved a EUR 2.2 million loan to complete the construction of a modern primary school. The project includes enhanced security measures, including shelters and fire protection, in response to military threats.
The Brovary City Council has supported the decision to obtain a €2.2 million loan to complete the construction of an elementary school on Petliura Symona Street. As the mayor of the city, Ihor Sapozhko, told UNN in an exclusive commentary , the loan funds became necessary due to changes in safety requirements related to Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
We understand that the safety of our children is one of the key priorities today. In Brovary, we are striving not only to build a modern primary school, but also to create it as a safe space for learning during a full-scale Russian invasion. In the face of constant shelling, it is important to anticipate all possible threats and do everything to protect our children
He recalled that construction of the new elementary school began in 2019, but the threats posed by the full-scale war made adjustments to the project. In particular, the issue of providing the school with enhanced security measures arose. In particular, the arrangement of a shelter that meets modern standards and a significant increase in fire safety. This, in turn, requires additional funding.
"We strive to create a learning space where children feel safe and can focus on their studies despite the difficult conditions. This is not only an educational project, but an important step for our community, which demonstrates that even during the war we continue to care about the future generation," emphasized the mayor of Brovary.
Brovary is the largest satellite city of Kyiv and its population is growing rapidly, and one of the most populated neighborhoods in the city is the 34th. It is mostly chosen by young people, and therefore there was a need to relieve the existing school there. Therefore, according to Igor Sapozhko, the launch of a new modern elementary school with 960 seats will provide students with a quality educational process.
The project of the primary school envisages the construction of a three-storey building with an area of more than 15.6 square meters, which will include classrooms, physical education and sports facilities, catering, medical care, and administrative premises. A separate block will be allocated for first-graders. Cultural and entertainment, club and library facilities are combined with a large recreational hall with multi-light space and amphitheaters.
The construction estimate as of September 27 this year is UAH 489503.933 thousand. As of September 03, 2024, the total amount of work has already been completed - UAH 337021.432 thousand. The primary school is now almost 87% complete. To complete the construction, the city authorities decided to take out a EUR 2.2 million loan from the state-owned Ukreximbank for a period of 60 months and a grace period of one year.