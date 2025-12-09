49.020.03
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 18146 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 17989 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 25542 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 46109 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28420 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30817 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40847 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34468 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35741 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
British soldier dies in Ukraine due to unfortunate conclusion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

A British Armed Forces serviceman died on December 9 in Ukraine as a result of an accident. He sustained injuries while observing the testing of a new defense system by the Ukrainian military.

British soldier dies in Ukraine due to unfortunate conclusion

A British Armed Forces serviceman died on Tuesday morning, December 9, as a result of an accident in Ukraine. The details of the accident are not specified. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

"It is with deep sadness that we report that a British Armed Forces serviceman died this morning, Tuesday, December 9, in Ukraine. He sustained injuries as a result of a tragic accident while observing the testing of a new defense system by the Ukrainian military, which took place far from the front line," the ministry said.

- the ministry said.

They added that the family of the deceased has already been informed of the tragic event. The details of the accident are not specified.

Recall

A shooting occurred on Fontanska Doroha in Odesa, as a result of which a man died. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the person involved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Great Britain