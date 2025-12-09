British soldier dies in Ukraine due to unfortunate conclusion

A British Armed Forces serviceman died on Tuesday morning, December 9, as a result of an accident in Ukraine. The details of the accident are not specified. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

"It is with deep sadness that we report that a British Armed Forces serviceman died this morning, Tuesday, December 9, in Ukraine. He sustained injuries as a result of a tragic accident while observing the testing of a new defense system by the Ukrainian military, which took place far from the front line," the ministry said. - the ministry said.

They added that the family of the deceased has already been informed of the tragic event. The details of the accident are not specified.

