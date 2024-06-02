ukenru
British intelligence assessed the impact of the Kremlin's removal of"highly competent commanders"

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Kremlin's elimination of" highly competent commanders " may frighten Russian soldiers, and the command will consider obedience to the regime more important than competence.

The Kremlin's removal of"reputable Russian commanders may frighten Russian soldiers, and the command will consider obedience to the regime more important than competence." This is stated in the intelligence report, which was published by the British Defense Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on May 21, 2024, Russian media reported on the detention of Major General Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation. He was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption related to the sale of military construction materials.

In July last year, the intelligence service reminds, Popov was dismissed from the post of Commander of the 58th Army, which was stationed in the Zaporozhye direction. The general criticized the competence of the decisions of the Russian Defense leadership regarding the conduct of war. He then also criticized the decision to dismiss him, saying that "the senior commander struck from the rear, treacherously and viciously beheading the army in a difficult and tense moment.

The Intelligence Service said that " in a corrupt system, punishment for bribery is a political tool of struggle. There are also many cases in history where the Russian regime has used accusations of corruption, real and fictional, to eliminate or punish internal critics or objectionable ones.

As commander of the army, Popov was generally considered highly competent and, according to Russian military observers, was popular among Russian troops. his arrest is likely to frighten the Russian military more and convince his colleagues in higher command positions that loyalty and obedience to the regime and his superiors are valued higher than competence and charisma,

- it says in the report.

Recall

Russian occupiers in Crimea are transferring Borisoglebsk radio suppression systems. Activity was noticed at the exit from Dzhankoy.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
krymCrimea
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising