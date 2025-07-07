British intelligence analyzed the imprisonment in the Russian Federation of the former Deputy Minister of Defense

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 7223 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 23441 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 44968 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 28528 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 61129 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 128503 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 127682 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 238540 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382394 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391730 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 34677 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 37298 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 27115 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 24566 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 36987 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 44968 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 37750 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 168450 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382394 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391730 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 8832 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 238540 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 86922 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 207316 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 232913 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

British intelligence analyzed the imprisonment in the Russian Federation of the former Deputy Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 507 views

British intelligence analyzed the verdict of former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, sentenced to 13 years for embezzlement. He is the highest-ranking Russian official convicted on such charges, but the verdict does not indicate a fight against corruption, but rather its control.

British intelligence analyzed the imprisonment in the Russian Federation of the former Deputy Minister of Defense

On July 1, Russia sentenced former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov to 13 years in prison on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by intelligence, he is currently the highest-ranking official of the Russian Federation against whom sentences have been passed on such charges. In addition to him, some other top officials from the entourage of former Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu also came under suspicion.

The British intelligence community believes that the verdict should not be seen as a demonstration of the Russian leadership's intention to seriously fight corruption.

Although the deeply rooted corruption that exists in the Russian Ministry of Defense significantly harms the effectiveness of the Russian army, the goal of the Russian authorities is almost certainly not the complete eradication of corruption; such behavior is necessary for the functioning of the Russian regime. Instead, the Russian authorities are likely trying to limit corruption to more "manageable" levels, where it has less impact on the functioning of the department.

- the message says.

Before his arrest in April 2024, Ivanov was responsible for military construction and procurement, including for the "reconstruction" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.  

British intelligence analyzed the elimination of Russian Navy Deputy Commander Gudkov05.07.25, 14:00 • 2185 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9