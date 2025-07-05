British intelligence analyzed the elimination of Russian Navy Deputy Commander Gudkov

$41.720.00
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM • 67648 views
July 4, 03:30 PM • 67648 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM • 136427 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:00 PM • 72282 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 84101 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
July 4, 05:57 AM • 112394 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189173 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195981 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171548 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168463 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104298 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Publications
Exclusives
To Moldova for 13 thousand dollars: police in the capital detained an illegal "travel agent"July 5, 02:20 AM • 3009 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyedJuly 5, 05:04 AM • 2128 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipelineJuly 5, 05:41 AM • 5992 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteran06:29 AM • 4789 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known06:38 AM • 4735 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM • 67648 views
July 4, 03:30 PM • 67648 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:07 PM • 136427 views
July 4, 02:07 PM • 136427 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 91695 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 96259 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 202187 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 1459 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 130407 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 161121 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 135780 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 136617 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

British intelligence analyzed the elimination of Russian Navy Deputy Commander Gudkov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 527 views

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov died on July 2, 2025, in Kursk Oblast. He became the 16th Russian general eliminated since the start of the full-scale invasion, which likely undermined Russia's command system.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov became the 16th Russian general eliminated since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The loss of so many high-ranking officers has likely undermined the command and control system in Russian Armed Forces units. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence data, as reported by UNN.

Details

As noted by British intelligence, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Major General Mykhailo Gudkov died on July 2, 2025, in the Kursk region of Russia. Gudkov, appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy on March 28, 2025, died during a Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post, the report stated.

"Gudkov likely commanded marine units attempting to establish a buffer zone in Ukraine's Sumy region. The advance of Russian troops in Sumy region has slowed due to Ukrainian counterattacks and significant Russian losses. Gudkov was a former commander of the 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet," the report said.

It is noted that Gudkov became the second high-ranking Russian general killed in 2025, the fifth general killed in the last 12 months, and the sixteenth Russian general killed since the beginning of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"The loss of so many high-ranking officers has likely undermined the command and control system in units of the Russian armed forces. This has likely led to the tactical and operational difficulties Russia has faced during the conflict," the intelligence added.

Recall

On July 2, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov, who was responsible for the actions of the marines, died in the Kursk region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
United Kingdom
Ukraine
