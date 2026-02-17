British delegation arrived at the venue of Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
The UK delegation, led by Starmer's security adviser Jonathan Powell, arrived in Geneva. It will try to obtain information on the outcomes of the negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.
The British delegation has arrived at the venue for the Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva. This was reported by Russian media, citing sources, according to UNN.
A large delegation from Great Britain has arrived at the venue for the Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva. It is headed by Starmer's security adviser, Jonathan Powell.
Later, Russian media reported that the British delegation "will try to obtain information about the outcome of the talks."
Starmer's security adviser, who heads the British delegation, has already met with Witkoff and Driscoll in Geneva.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting a new round of talks in Geneva.