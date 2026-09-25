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British companies will use battlefield data from Ukraine to develop AI-powered drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

Up to 12 British companies will gain access to data from Ukrainian drones. They will use it to develop AI for autonomous unmanned vehicles.

British companies will use battlefield data from Ukraine to develop AI-powered drones

British companies will gain access to real battlefield data from Ukraine, which they will use to develop new artificial intelligence models for drones. Reuters reports this, citing the British government, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the agreement between British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provides access to a database of images and videos collected by unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine, which includes more than 6 million instances of detecting objects such as tanks, artillery, air defense systems, infantry, and aerial targets.

Swarms of drones fly, sail, or move autonomously, using artificial intelligence to work together, detect threats and targets, and make decisions, the government said, adding that a human is always involved in such operations.

This first-in-the-world access to real battlefield data will allow British companies to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in defense, deter our enemies, and ensure greater security in our country, as well as further strengthen Ukraine

- said UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.

Access to the database is being granted to a maximum of 12 British companies, which must submit proposals demonstrating how their work will meet both Ukrainian and British defense requirements.

The British government expects proposals, in particular, concerning autonomous AI-based target recognition and distributed decision-making systems, through which drone routes, priorities, and behavior can be adapted without the need to rely on a single command center.

Britain and Ukraine signed a partnership agreement in the fields of defense and artificial intelligence24.08.26, 22:57 • 3735 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine