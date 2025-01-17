Britain to play 'full role' in any peace talks on Ukraine - Starmer

London will play a “full role” in maintaining peace in Ukraine. In particular, this includes the deployment of British troops. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Sky News reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he does not want to “jump the gun,” but London will play a “full role” in any peace talks, including by deploying British troops to support peace, as the war in Ukraine is affecting his country, including the cost of living crisis.

It is about the impact of the United Kingdom and our values, our freedom, our democracy, - Starmer stated.

Because, in his opinion, if Russia succeeds in carrying out this aggression, “it will affect all of us for a very, very long time.

Recall

During his visit to Kyiv , Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strong position. The British prime minister held his seventh meeting with Zelenskyy to sign a “100-year partnership” agreement.

Also, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom got acquainted with new Ukrainian bomber drones and reconnaissance UAVs. The joint Ukrainian-British development and drones with British communication modules were presented.