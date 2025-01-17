Britain to play 'full role' in any peace talks on Ukraine - Starmer

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123233 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113591 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121614 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152885 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150835 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135087 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104429 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111541 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109292 views
02:39 PM • 123211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169714 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109292 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128897 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146561 views
Britain to play 'full role' in any peace talks on Ukraine - Starmer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33802 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared his readiness to play a “full role” in peace talks on Ukraine. This includes the possibility of deploying British troops to support peace.

London will play a “full role” in maintaining peace in Ukraine. In particular, this includes the deployment of British troops. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Sky News reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he does not want to “jump the gun,” but London will play a “full role” in any peace talks, including by deploying British troops to support peace, as the war in Ukraine is affecting his country, including the cost of living crisis.

It is about the impact of the United Kingdom and our values, our freedom, our democracy,

- Starmer stated.

Because, in his opinion, if Russia succeeds in carrying out this aggression, “it will affect all of us for a very, very long time.

Recall

During his visit to Kyiv , Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strong position. The British prime minister held his seventh meeting with Zelenskyy to sign a “100-year partnership” agreement.

Also, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom got acquainted with new Ukrainian bomber drones and reconnaissance UAVs. The joint Ukrainian-British development and drones with British communication modules were presented.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising