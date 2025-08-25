In Great Britain, the number of sabotage acts related to Russia has sharply increased. Since 2022, more than 70 attacks have been recorded in the country, most of which, according to European intelligence services, were organized by the Kremlin. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, citing British media, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the loss of its human intelligence network after the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers in 2018, Moscow changed its approach: it now recruits teenagers and young men through social networks. They are forced to carry out arsons and explosions, often near residential areas or large warehouses.

The targets of Russian sabotage were warehouses, logistics hubs, telecommunication nodes, and businesses, especially those supporting Ukraine. The goal is to inflict economic damage, disrupt supplies, and sow a sense of insecurity among Britons.

More than 70 sabotage attacks carried out in Great Britain since 2022 have been linked to Russia, British media report, citing representatives of European intelligence agencies. reported the CPD.

European intelligence agencies warn: such tactics are significantly more dangerous than the work of professional agents. Unprepared perpetrators who assemble improvised explosive devices without understanding elementary safety rules create additional risks of mass casualties among the civilian population.

Russia has intensified hybrid attacks on European infrastructure since 2022: what is known