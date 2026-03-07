$43.810.0050.900.00
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Britain prepares aircraft carrier for possible deployment to Middle East - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

The vessel's readiness period has been reduced to five days due to a possible operation against Iran. The crew has been warned of deployment to protect interests in the region.

Britain prepares aircraft carrier for possible deployment to Middle East - Sky News

Great Britain is preparing its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for a possible deployment to the Middle East. The country is halving the preparation time for dispatch to 5 days. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

"Accelerating readiness times... means that this giant vessel will be able to respond more quickly if a decision is made to mobilize," the publication writes.

According to the source, crews were also warned about the deployment in connection with the US and Israeli operation against Iran.

At the same time, Sky News clarifies that this step does not mean that the warship, which carries F-35 fighters and requires the escort of many other ships and a submarine, will be sent to strengthen Britain's defense in the Persian Gulf and around Cyprus.

But it does mean that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will have more options to move it more quickly if deemed necessary.

The publication adds that the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is based in Portsmouth.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

More air defense missiles were used in the Middle East in three days than Ukraine used in winter - EU07.03.26, 15:25 • 3142 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Mobilization
Israel
Keir Starmer
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Great Britain
United States
Iran
Cyprus