Britain officially convenes Ramstein instead of the United States

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49731 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98254 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103316 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119223 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101020 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102982 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113247 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116867 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160181 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104308 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100327 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 73623 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150433 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102519 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137313 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139102 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166991 views
Britain officially convenes Ramstein instead of the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 137390 views

For the first time, the UK convenes a meeting of the Ramstein for the United States on February 12 at NATO headquarters. Defense Secretary John Healey holds the 26th meeting to discuss support for Ukraine.

The United Kingdom has officially confirmed that it is convening the Ramstein meeting on February 12. For the first time, the United States will not chair the meeting.  This is stated in the official statement of the British mission to NATO on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, UK Defense Secretary John Healey is convening the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. It will be held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, February 12, in the afternoon. 

The group will meet on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers to discuss priorities for Ukraine and its support in the fight against a full-scale Russian invasion.

Recall

After the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense , Defense Minister Rustem Umerov statedthat the next meeting in the Ramstein format could take place in February. 

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
natoNATO
brusselsBrussels
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

