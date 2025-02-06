Britain officially convenes Ramstein instead of the United States

The United Kingdom has officially confirmed that it is convening the Ramstein meeting on February 12. For the first time, the United States will not chair the meeting. This is stated in the official statement of the British mission to NATO on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, UK Defense Secretary John Healey is convening the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. It will be held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, February 12, in the afternoon.

The group will meet on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers to discuss priorities for Ukraine and its support in the fight against a full-scale Russian invasion.

Recall

After the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense , Defense Minister Rustem Umerov statedthat the next meeting in the Ramstein format could take place in February.