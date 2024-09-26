ukenru
Britain imposes sanctions on ships and companies linked to Russian LNG

Britain imposes sanctions on ships and companies linked to Russian LNG

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23428 views

The UK has imposed new sanctions on five Russian vessels and two shipping organizations. The goal is to deter Russia's attempts to increase future energy revenues that finance the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 26, the United Kingdom announced that it had imposed new sanctions against five ships and two shipping organizations of the Russian Federation. This is stated in a statement  of the British government, UNN reports.

Details

The UK explains that today's actions are based on efforts with allies to curb Russia's attempts to increase its future energy revenues, the most important source of funding for Putin's war in Ukraine.

LNG is an important source of funding for Putin's illegal war in Ukraine. Russia plans to expand its LNG revenues, aiming to increase its share of the global LNG market from 8% to 20%

- The statement reads. 

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia22.07.24, 12:24 • 103638 views

According to today's decision of the government, the following vessels have been sanctioned: 

  • PIONEER (IMO 9256602)
  • ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298)
  • NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277)
  • NORTH SKY (IMO 9953523)
  • SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)

In addition, sanctions were imposed on two organizations: 

  • OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC is the operator and manager of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY.
  • WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT - Operator and manager of the North Sky

Thus the UK has imposed sanctions on 15 vessels and organizations involved in the Russian LNG sector. The government emphasized that it will continue to fight this important source of funding for Putin's illegal war in Ukraine.

Recall

On Thursday, September 26, White House leader Joe Biden said that the United States is taking steps to disrupt the global cryptocurrency network in coordination with international partners. The goal is to counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, as well as to deprive Russia's defense base of resources.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising