Britain imposes sanctions on Iran over attack on Israel
Kyiv • UNN
The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on 7 high-ranking Iranian officials and 2 organizations related to the missile program. This is a response to Iran's massive attack against Israel on October 1.
On Monday, October 14, the UK imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities associated with the missile program in connection with Iran's latest massive attack against Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the British government.
Details
The new British sanctions target seven high-ranking officials of the Iranian army, air force, and two organizations involved in the development of ballistic and cruise missiles.
We were included in the sanctions list:
- Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi,
- Commander of the Iranian Air Force Hamid Vahedi
- Commander of the Intelligence Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Kazemi.
In addition, the Iranian Space Agency has been subject to British sanctions.
It is noted that the latest sanctions are part of a response to Iran's attack on October 1, when it launched about 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the assassination of Tehran-backed militant leaders in Lebanon.
Recall
The United States imposed sanctions against Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors in response to the missile attack against Israel. The restrictions apply to 16 organizations and 23 vessels associated with the Iranian oil industry.