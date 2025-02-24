Britain announced record military aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country will provide Ukraine with £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion, €5.43 billion) in aid this year, and also announced the largest sanctions package from Britain since the start of the war. This was reported by Starmer during a speech at the plenary session "Support Ukraine", reports the correspondent of UNN.

We need to strengthen Ukraine even more to guarantee a lasting peace, not just a pause in this war. We can do this in three ways. Firstly, if we increase military aid to Ukraine. The UK is doing this, providing £4.5 billion in military aid - more than ever before. Secondly, we need to increase economic pressure on Russia, so that Putin is not only willing to talk, but also willing to make concessions. So now we are announcing the largest sanctions package from the UK since the start of the war. We will put pressure on companies in both Russia and China that have military components - said Starmer.

He stressed that the G7 countries also need to lower oil prices.

"Now we have the opportunity to lay the groundwork for a lasting peace. If we want to - Ukraine must be at the negotiating table. And we need to build sovereignty for Ukraine and strong security guarantees. The UK is ready to support this with its troops in Ukraine. With Europe and the right conditions", Starmer added.

According to data from the British government, the UK has allocated a total of £12.8 billion (€15.4 billion) to Ukraine due to Russian aggression against Ukraine: £7.8 billion (€9.4 billion) in military support and £5 billion (€6 billion) in non-military support.

The United Kingdom and France are leading the initiative to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure future peace.