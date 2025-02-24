Britain announced record military aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 10846 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11471 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102231 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82821 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110698 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116060 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144129 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167855 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92939 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78238 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32829 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60283 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 10846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135242 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167855 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5420 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130425 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132437 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161134 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140662 views
Britain announced record military aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108008 views

Keir Starmer announced the provision of £4.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024. Britain is also introducing the largest sanctions package since the start of the war, targeting companies in the Russian Federation and China.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country will provide Ukraine with £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion, €5.43 billion) in aid this year, and also announced the largest sanctions package from Britain since the start of the war. This was reported by Starmer during a speech at the plenary session "Support Ukraine", reports the correspondent of UNN.

We need to strengthen Ukraine even more to guarantee a lasting peace, not just a pause in this war. We can do this in three ways. Firstly, if we increase military aid to Ukraine. The UK is doing this, providing £4.5 billion in military aid - more than ever before. Secondly, we need to increase economic pressure on Russia, so that Putin is not only willing to talk, but also willing to make concessions. So now we are announcing the largest sanctions package from the UK since the start of the war. We will put pressure on companies in both Russia and China that have military components

- said Starmer.

He stressed that the G7 countries also need to lower oil prices.

"Now we have the opportunity to lay the groundwork for a lasting peace. If we want to - Ukraine must be at the negotiating table. And we need to build sovereignty for Ukraine and strong security guarantees. The UK is ready to support this with its troops in Ukraine. With Europe and the right conditions", Starmer added.

Starmer answers how Ukraine's sovereignty can be guaranteed02.17.25, 22:27 • 74903 views

According to data from the British government, the UK has allocated a total of £12.8 billion (€15.4 billion) to Ukraine due to Russian aggression against Ukraine: £7.8 billion (€9.4 billion) in military support and £5 billion (€6 billion) in non-military support.

The United Kingdom and France are leading the initiative to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure future peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

