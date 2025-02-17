Starmer answers how Ukraine's sovereignty can be guaranteed

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that it is necessary to strengthen support for Ukraine. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

He emphasized that the key task is to “preserve the principle of peace through strength” by ensuring that Ukraine's position is as strong as possible. The politician warned against false hopes that the start of peace talks could become a pretext for reducing aid to Kyiv.

“We need to strengthen this,” Starmer emphasized.

He added that this is the only way to achieve “a sustainable, lasting and fair agreement that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty.

Recall

Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements.